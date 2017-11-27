Ruby Riot Taunts Natalya ‘We’re Where We Belong’; What Is Curt Hawkins’ WWE Losing Streak At?

Ruby Riot Taunts Natalya ‘We’re Where We Belong’

Ruby Riot has posted the following on Twitter taunting Natalya:

I’ve been doing this a long time, @natbynature. We’re where we belong. Maybe you were just too busy with your cats on Instagram. #RubyOrRiot https://t.co/k3TOamRav6 — Ruby Riot (@RubyRiotWWE) November 27, 2017

How Many Matches In A Row Has Curt Hawkins Lost?

Curt Hawkins racked up his 132nd consecutive WWE loss this past week on WWE Main Event when he lost to Apollo Crews.

F4WOnline.com notes that if Hawkins keeps losing at this pace, once a week, he should have at least 150 loses in a row going into WrestleMania weekend.

Dave Meltzer went on to say that he hopes WWE will make the most of Hawkins’ long losing streak by letting him pick up a win during WrestleMania weekend.