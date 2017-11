Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Drew McIntyre suffered a torn bicep in his match with Andrade Almas at NXT Takeover: Houston.

PWS also notes that McIntyre’s injury is, “as serious as believed,” and that he will be out of action for several months. The hope is that he will be able to return in time for WrestleMania.

