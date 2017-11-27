WWE RAW Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WZChat

|
WWE Raw Results
November 27th, 2017
Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #WZChat hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking the social media buttons at the bottom of the article!
Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! Use #WZChat Disqus tonight’s episode in the Wrestlezone forums!
Want to chat about tonight’s show or just give me a hard time? Follow me on Twitter @AboveAverageLLP!
#WZChatAlexa BlissAlicia FoxAsukaBayleyBig Showbrian kendrickBrock LesnarBroken Matt HardyBrother NeroCedric AlexanderCesaroColin Cassidydash wilderDean AmbroseenzoFinn BalorGoldbergJeff HardyKevin OwensKurt Anglemandy roseMatt Hardymick foleymr.-mcmahonNevilleNia JaxNoam DarpaigerawRoman Reignssami zaynsamoa joeSasha Banksscott dawsonShane McMahonSheamusSonya DevilleStephanie McMahonThe Brian Kendrickthe hardy boyzthe revivalThe UndertakerThe Wyatt Familytony-neseTriple HWWEwwe raw resultsHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?