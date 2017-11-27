WrestleCade Weekend Results: Eli Drake Defends Impact World Title, Ivelisse vs Taya Valkyrie

The following results are from all three days of events at this weekend’s WrestleCade Weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, courtesy of Shin-Blade:

WrestleCade: Showcase Of Champions 2017.11. 24

1- Reality Of Wrestling Championship

Gino (c) def Rex Andrews

2- AML Tag Team Championship

The Masons def The Heatseekers (c) by Disqualification

3- WOW Modern Vintage Women’s Championship

Kacee Carlisle def Rosemary

4- Wildkat Heavyweight Championship

J. Spade def Caleb Konley

5- West Coast Wrestling Connection Championship

Jeff Boom def Dickie Meyer

6- House of Glory Crown Jewel Championship

Evander James (c) def The Human Tornado

7- AML Heavyweight Championship

Zane Dawson (c) def Bu Ku Dao

8- AML Prestige Championship

Brandon Scott (c) def Penta El OM (Lucha Underground’s Pentagon Jr)

9- Resistance Pro Championship

John Skylar (c) def Hurricane Helms

10- Modern Vintage Wrestling Championship

Chet Sterling def Rey Fenix, Andrew Everett & Jason Kincaid (c)