Details On This Week’s Impact Wrestling Teleconference Call Featuring Alberto El Patron

Impact Wrestling issued the following release for Wednesday’s teleconference call with Alberto El Patron:

Alberto El Patron is back in IMPACT Wrestling, and causing chaos in and out of the ring. He returned on Sunday, Nov. 5, at Bound For Glory, the prestigious pay-per-view originating from the Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Alberto spoke his mind quite candidly at BFG – and will do the same on Wednesday, Nov. 29, when he answers questions in the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference, starting at 10am ET.

Alberto, of course, is a former IMPACT Global Champion who has shined in the sport around the world. He is a second-generation wrestler who also has competed in MMA.

Alberto is set to face Johnny Impact on IMPACT! which airs on Pop TV and other international outlets on Thursday, Nov. 30. It is a physical, personal fight that you don’t want to miss.

Topics To Discuss In The Teleconference: