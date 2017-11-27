Kurt Angle Calls Jason Jordan A Future World Champion In The Making, Reveals His Reaction To Learning About Jordan’s RAW Storyline

Kurt Angle made an appearance at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey this weekend and took part in a Q&A session during the event. You can read a few excerpts (transcription credit: Bill Pritchard for Wrestlezone.com) below: Kurt Angle comments on Jason Jordan being replaced on the RAW Survivor Series team by Triple H, his reaction to the current WWE storyline in learning Jason Jordan would be revealed as his illegitimate son on WWE TV, and praised Jordan as a future World Champion in the making: Ken Shamrock Calls Out Brock Lesnar; Says He Wants To Be WWE Champion, Teases Other Matches (Video) I wasn’t happy about [Jordan being replaced]. When you have HHH on your team, though he is really hard to deal with, he’s one of the best ever. Jason got hurt and HHH replaced him… honestly I don’t know if we would have won if we didn’t have HHH. Obviously, HHH wanted to win himself, but it was tough. Jason is my son and I want to help him the most that I can… I can’t believe that I’m saying this *laughs* You know this is a big prank that Vince [McMahon] had when he made this happen. I looked at him and I said ‘Are you serious?’ and said ‘When did I get [Jordan’s storyline mother] pregnant in college?’ The joke was on me, but honestly I’m not going to lie to you, I really hope that this storyline turns into a match with Jason. Whether you like him or not, or his character, you can’t deny that right now he’s one of the top three wrestlers in the company. Watch him perform; he’s up there with AJ Styles. He’s got a different style, but you will see that Jason Jordan will be a world champion eventually. I know that people can’t stand him right now, but his performance in the ring, it doesn’t get much better than that.