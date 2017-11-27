Rey Mysterio To Headline Aro Lucha Event in Nashville Next Month; Full Roster & Match Card Revealed

Aro Lucha issued the following press release, announcing new details for their upcoming lucha libre show in Nashville, Tennessee on December 10th:
NASHVILLE, TN (PRWEB) NOVEMBER 27, 2017
Arolucha, Inc. is proud to announce that Rey Mysterio will headline the main event for the Aro Lucha lucha libre show in Nashville on December 10th, 2017. Alongside other luchadores, stars, and characters, Rey will anchor a talented roster of athletes that will perform at Aro Lucha’s inaugural event.
Rey Mysterio is arguably the most recognized professional lucha libre star today. With a career that spans over 25 years, Rey has appeared in virtually every major wrestling promotion in existence including WWE, WCW, ECW, and Lucha Underground. He is a three-time past World Heavyweight Champion for WWE.
“I knew the first time I watched Rey wrestle that he was going to be a star,” said Carlos “Konnan” Ashenoff, Head Writer for AroLucha, Inc. Konnan is credited with finding and developing Rey as a young talent. Rey has also appeared in Konnan’s Mexico based promotion, The Crash, multiple times over the past year.
The entire roster and remaining matches have been released below:
Rey Mysterio & Pentagon vs Rush & John Morrison
Jack Evans & Hurricane Helms & Maximo vs Garza Jr & La Mascara & Daga
MVP vs Sammy Guevara
Keyra & Lacey Lane vs Vanilla Vargas & Taya
Demus vs Mascarita Dorada
Willie Mack vs Mr. 450
Don Harris, co-founder and head of production for Arolucha, Inc stated, “We’ve tried to bring our years of experience in the wrestling industry and tv production to the table, while also marrying that with some of the top talent in the lucha libre world. We’re excited to bring this roster to the fans and families that would not otherwise get a chance to see these stars outside of Mexico.”
AroLucha’s December 10th, 2017 event will be held at the Nashville Fairgrounds Sports Arena.