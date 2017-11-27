Backstage News On Potential Matchups For Tonight’s WWE RAW *Possible Spoilers*

Despite it being teased on social media, PWInsider.com is reporting Roman Reigns versus Jason Jordan is not likely for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.

It was also noted that as of time of the report, Reigns is scheduled to face Elias, and Jordan will most likely face off with Kane.

Additionally, it was said that Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose versus Sheamus and Cesaro for the RAW Tag Team Championship was discussed, but now will likely take place on next week’s show. WWE has since confirmed that Rollins will meet Cesaro in singles action on tonight’s show.