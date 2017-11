WWE RAW

Following the announcement that Paige will make her in-ring return on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Mike Rome got the following comments from Sasha Banks:

Related: Paige’s First Match Since Returning From Injury Confirmed For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW

You Can’t See Me

The following tweets have gotten quite a bit of attention on social media after the AMC Theatre chain’s Twitter account responded to @djosc11’s ‘complaint’ about their movie screens:

Oh no! Did you inform a manager? -Linda — AMC Guest Services (@AMCHelps) November 26, 2017

I did. He came out and said “Your time is up, my time is now” and then told me I needed an attitude adjustment. — Danny (@dajosc11) November 26, 2017

Yes. Do you want me to give you his name? — Danny (@dajosc11) November 26, 2017