Reason Why Dean Ambrose & Sheamus Weren’t On WWE RAW, Breezango & The Ascension Are Headed To The Royal Rumble (Video)

WWE RAW

During tonight’s opening match on WWE RAW, the commentary team noted Dean Ambrose was absent due to going on his honeymoon, and Sheamus was in Ireland on his annual sabbatical.

It was originally reported by PWInsider that there was early talk of a tag team title match possibly taking place on tonight’s show, but now is likely to take place next week.

Royal Rumble

The following ad features Breezango and The Ascension learning they are headed to this year’s Royal Rumble thanks to scoring tickets with StubHub: