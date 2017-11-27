Cody Rhodes & Young Bucks Reportedly Planning To Finance 10,000 Seat Event In 2018

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks are in discussions to host a self-financed event with a 10,000 seat capacity sometime next year.

According to the report, the group has been talking to multiple venues about the event, and possible host cities include Chicago, London, San Francisco and Ontario, California. Pro Wrestling Sheet noted the event has a working title of ‘All In’ and plans are moving along rapidly, with the Young Bucks looking to partner with ROH on the show.

According to sources, Cody has been set on making the event happen ever since Dave Meltzer said ROH couldn’t sell out a 10,000 seat show, with Cody saying he would ‘take that bet.’

Cody teased the event last week in a tweet that showed him with the Bucks and Marty Scurll on a ‘scouting trip’, and included the hashtag #ROH10000 in reference to the original comments.