Paige’s New Stable Gets A Name; The Group Issues Their Mission Statement On WWE RAW (Video)

Absolution is on WWE RAW, and there here to remind the WWE Women’s division why Paige is the flag bearer for the Women’s Revolution.

Before the scheduled six woman tag team match between the team of Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville against Mickie James, Bayley and Sasha Banks, it was revealed that Banks was alone in the ring after her partners were attacked backstage. Paige and her cohorts made their way to the stage and revealed their collective name is ‘Absolution’ and they talked about how Paige erased the word ‘Diva’ from WWE.

Related: WWE RAW Results For 11/27

Mandy and Sonya echoed her comments, saying Paige is responsible for all of this, then Paige said she needed to remind everyone who she was, and they all attacked Sasha and left her laying on the mat.