As noted earlier this evening, Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks are reportedly planning a self-financed live event that would take place sometime in 2018 in a 10,000 seat venue. Cody Rhodes & Young Bucks Reportedly Planning To Finance 10,000 Seat Event In 2018 Cody responded to Pro Wrestling Sheet’s original report with the following Tweet: We can’t comment officially until we confirm the location, but we are far enough in the process to say it’s happening. In 2018. And we are swinging for the damn fences… dare to Dream https://t.co/Nobkezv7Mm — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 28, 2017 Additionally, Nick and Matt Jackson issued the following comments to WZ: Nick: “spend it now, make more later” Matt: “We’ve always been ambitious, so this shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. We don’t want to just live in the world, we want to change it.”