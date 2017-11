WWE Considering Women’s Elimination Chamber Match?

On the most recent episode of Wrestling Sheet Radio the hosts revealed, and discussed, that WWE is reportedly considering doing a women’s Elimination Chamber match in 2018.

This comes on the heels of rumors that WWE is also reportedly considering doing a women’s Royal Rumble match as well.

