Reby Hardy Posts Several ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy Teases, Roman Reigns v Elias IC Title Match (Video)

Reby Hardy Posts Several ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy Teases

Following Matt Hardy’s on-screen breakdown following his loss to Bray Wyatt last night on RAW his wife Reby Hardy has posted the following on Twitter further fueling speculation that Matt is resurrecting his “Broken” Matt Hardy persona:

Now it gets fun pic.twitter.com/FKht7OWuzp — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) November 28, 2017

Related: Matt Hardy Says His Dormant Condition Has Been ‘Woken’

Roman Reigns v Elias IC Title Match

WWE has released the following clip on-line from last night’s much buzzed about match between Roman Reigns and Elias for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW: