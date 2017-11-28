Tonight’s Smackdown Live takes place from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.

WWE has shared the following Quick Hits preview points on WWE.com ahead of tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live:

Be sure to join WZ tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage of the show! Don’t forget to use #WZChat on Twitter to be included in our live coverage here on WrestleZone!

WWE RAW Results (11/27) Reigns Defends Against Elias, Strowman Returns, And More!



On Randy Orton looking for revenge against Kevin Owens:

The SmackDown LIVE Superstars were left fuming after Kevin Owens& Sami Zayn meddled in the Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Match to contribute to Team Blue’s loss to Raw in the battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series. Randy Orton was so angry, SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan had to send him home to prevent The Viper from taking matters into his own hands. After revealing that he would not be firing Owens and Zayn, Bryan also gave KO a preview of what lied ahead for him: a one-on-one battle with The Apex Predator. What will happen when Orton has Owens to himself inside the squared circle?

On AJ Styles facing The Singh Brothers in a handicap match: