WWE Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon has just posted the following on Twitter commenting on Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan’s forceful debut last week and announcing a huge six-woman tag-team match for tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live:

If their goal was to make an impression…they certainly did that. BUT #SDLive isn’t just about talking, it’s about how you perform in the ring…so TONIGHT on #SDLive it will be @RubyRiotWWE @sarahloganwwe @YaOnlyLivvOnce vs. @NatbyNature @NaomiWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 28, 2017

Smackdown Live Preview: Orton Looks For Revenge Against Owens, Styles Battles Singh Bros 2-on-1, More