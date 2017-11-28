Braun Strowman Retaliates Against Kane (Photo Gallery), Rich Swann Is Ready To Be 2-Time Cruiser Champ (Video), Erick Rowan’s Birthday

Braun Strowman Retaliates Against Kane

WWE has released the following photo gallery on Instagram looking at Braun Strowman’s beatdown of Kane at the end of RAW last night:

Retaliation is always painful, but it’s hurts MUCH MORE when it’s #BraunStrowman getting retribution! #RAW A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:04pm PST

Rich Swann Is Ready To Be 2-Time Cruiser Champ

WWE has released the following RAW Fallout video on-line:

After winning Raw's Fatal 4-Way Match, Rich Swann comments on advancing to a bout that will determine WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore's next challenger.

Erick Rowan’s Birthday Today

Today is the 36th birthday of one-half of The Bludgeon Brothers, Erick Rowan.

It is also the 34th birthday of former WWE Superstar Summer Rae.