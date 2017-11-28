Sexy Star Shoots On Another Opponent?, 5 Things You Need To Know Before Smackdown Live (Videos)

Nick Hausman
Sexy Star Shoots On Another Opponent?, 5 Things You Need To Know Before Smackdown Live (Videos)

Photo Credit: El Rey Network

Sexy Star Shoots On Another Opponent?

The following video has surfaced on-line from lucha libre promotion Promociones MDA’s November 19th event.

It features Sexy Star taking on Diosa Quetzal. Star was competing under the name Dolce Star and, as can be seen in the video, she seems to have a stiff response to being kicked in the head by Quetal:

Star was notably involved in a violent altercation with Rosemary at TripleMania earlier this year. Another fan that was in attendance for the November 19th incident noted the following:

5 Things You Need To Know Before Smackdown Live

WWE has posted the following video on-line:

With Randy Orton and Kevin Owens colliding, AJ Styles in action, and much more, here is your preview of tonight’s SmackDown LIVE. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com
