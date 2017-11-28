Sexy Star Shoots On Another Opponent?, 5 Things You Need To Know Before Smackdown Live (Videos)

Sexy Star Shoots On Another Opponent?

The following video has surfaced on-line from lucha libre promotion Promociones MDA’s November 19th event.

It features Sexy Star taking on Diosa Quetzal. Star was competing under the name Dolce Star and, as can be seen in the video, she seems to have a stiff response to being kicked in the head by Quetal:

Here it is in full. That kick was rough but not “no sell and start fighting with her over it” rough. pic.twitter.com/d7jpifHXsM — Coke-ristmas Ibushi (@CokeIbushi) November 28, 2017

Star was notably involved in a violent altercation with Rosemary at TripleMania earlier this year. Another fan that was in attendance for the November 19th incident noted the following:

I was there ringside taking pictures for the website I work for; and I can tell you, she was like that all match. It didnt start w the kick from Diosa Quetzal, her kick was kind of a receipt for everything she took before — Alfredo (@thefredork) November 28, 2017

Related: Sexy Star Issues Full Length Statement On Recent Controversy Surrounding Rosemary Incident At TripleMania

5 Things You Need To Know Before Smackdown Live

WWE has posted the following video on-line: