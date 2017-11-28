Sexy Star Shoots On Another Opponent?, 5 Things You Need To Know Before Smackdown Live (Videos)

|
Sexy Star Shoots On Another Opponent?
The following video has surfaced on-line from lucha libre promotion Promociones MDA’s November 19th event.
It features Sexy Star taking on Diosa Quetzal. Star was competing under the name Dolce Star and, as can be seen in the video, she seems to have a stiff response to being kicked in the head by Quetal:
Star was notably involved in a violent altercation with Rosemary at TripleMania earlier this year. Another fan that was in attendance for the November 19th incident noted the following:
