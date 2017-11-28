What WWE TV Records Did Asuka Break w/ Her Quick RAW Win?, The Hardy Boyz vs Burke & Terkay (Video)

What WWE TV Records Did Asuka Break Last Night? Asuka defeated Dana Brooke via submission on RAW last night in lightening quick fashion. Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful.com has posted the following noting that Asuka’s victory last night was both the fastest submission victory in WWE TV history as well as the fastest WWE TV victory without a distraction or foreign object: Asuka’s victory over Dana Brooke on Raw was the fastest submission in WWE TV history, and the quickest win without a distraction or foreign object in WWE TV history. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 28, 2017 Related: Asuka Ranked #1 On PWI Female 50 List The Hardy Boyz vs Elijah Burke & Sylvester Terkay WWE has released the following video on-line: Matt & Jeff Hardy clash with Elijah Burke & Sylvester Terkay in ECW action: Courtesy of the award-winning WWE Network. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com