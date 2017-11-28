What WWE TV Records Did Asuka Break w/ Her Quick RAW Win?, The Hardy Boyz vs Burke & Terkay (Video)

|
What WWE TV Records Did Asuka Break Last Night?
Asuka defeated Dana Brooke via submission on RAW last night in lightening quick fashion.
Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful.com has posted the following noting that Asuka’s victory last night was both the fastest submission victory in WWE TV history as well as the fastest WWE TV victory without a distraction or foreign object:
