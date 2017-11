WWE.com has released a photo gallery on-line taking an in-depth look at Bray Wyatt’s battle with Matt Hardy on RAW last night.

The gallery also continues to tease that Hardy has been “changed” by the encounter by titling the album, “The New Face Of Fear Seems To Evoke A Change In Matt Hardy”.

You can view the photo gallery HERE.

