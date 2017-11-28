More Confirmed Events For Emma’s Post-WWE Schedule, This Week’s WWE RAW Social Media Score

WWE RAW

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s episode of WWE RAW brought in 397,000 interactions on Facebook, which is down from 605,000 interactions last week.

Additionally, this week’s show had 206,000 interactions on Twitter, which is down from 269,000 interactions last week. Overall, this week show had 603,000 total interactions, which is down from 874,000 total interactions last week. Despite the drop in activity this week, RAW was still the top ranked airing in the series and specials category on the night for the ninth consecutive week in a row.

Tenille

As noted, former WWE star Emma has been confirmed for an appearance at WrestlePro’s February 2018 live even in New Jersey once her WWE non-compete clause runs out.

Emma’s First Post-WWE Appearance And Opponent Announced

Following that announcement, a number of other promotions confirmed Emma (billed as Tenille Dashwood) for appearances; you can check out her updated 2018 schedule below: