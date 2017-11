As noted, Kurt Angle made an appearance at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey this weekend and took part in a Q&A session during the event. You can read a few excerpts (transcription credit: Bill Pritchard for Wrestlezone.com) below: Kurt is asked how he feels about being cleared to wrestle while Daniel Bryan hasn’t been due to his injuries: Concussions, that’s a serious thing today. You obviously see in the NFL, there are a lot of lawsuits going back and forth, and it’s a very dangerous thing. I talked to Daniel personally; I passed a physical and I haven’t had an issue with my neck in 12 years. I did break it four times in two years, between 2004 and 2006, but I’ve been fine since. You have a protocol you need to follow, and the physical entails a certain amount of things, and the most important thing is the concussion test. Daniel couldn’t pass it; he had ten concussions that he knows of. That’s a huge liability. Related: Kurt Angle Calls Jason Jordan A Future World Champion In The Making, Reveals His Reaction To Learning About Jordan’s RAW Storyline Can Daniel eventually wrestle again? I think he can, but it’s going to have to take him passing the concussion test. I know in time everything heals and we don’t know how much damage has been done to Bryan thus far, but do I think there’s a possibility of him wrestling? Maybe, I hope so. I feel bad, but he kind of took it personally that I was able to wrestle. He wasn’t mad or anything, he just couldn’t understand how they passed me, but not him. But they were two different things. Unfortunately for Daniel now he’s not able to wrestle, but if I had a dream match I wanted to wrestle, I would wrestle Daniel Bryan. He’s awesome.