Five Things You Need To Know Before Smackdown Live, The Singh Brothers Have A Message For AJ Styles (Videos)

Bill Pritchard

wwe smackdown live

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features Cathy Kelley breaking down everything the WWE Universe needs to know before tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live in Lexington, Kentucky:

Singh Brothers

The following video features the Singh Brothers delivering a message to AJ Styles before Jinder Mahal challenges him for the WWE Championship at WWE Clash Of Champions. Before the Clash, the Singhs will face Styles in a handicap match on tonight’s Smackdown:

