The Hype Bros Split Up On WWE Smackdown (Video), Update On Becky Lynch Following Last Week’s Attack

Get Well Soon

Following the attack by Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan on last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, the commentary team mentioned tonight that Becky Lynch would be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Lynch was likely written off of TV as she was recently announced as a castmember of the new Marine movie, and production started yesterday.

No More Hype

Mojo Rawley attacked Zack Ryder on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, signaling the end of the Hype Bros.

The team had been on a losing streak for some time, and it didn’t get any better after they lost to the Bludgeon Brothers in quick fashion tonight. Dasha Fuentes attempted to interview Zack and Mojo, with Zack talking about how far they have fallen in a year. He said they were title contenders, but now the landscape changed and they need to change with it, then Mojo blindsided him and pummeled him until referees finally got him to leave.

Following a commercial break, Mojo was asked for a comment backstage, and he said ‘like Zack said, the landscape has changed’ and walked away.