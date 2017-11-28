Ruby Riot Gets Slight Name Change, Speculated Reason For The Tweak, New Stable Name Revealed On This Week’s Smackdown (Video)

Ruby Riot will now be known as… Ruby Riott after Pro Wrestling Sheet reported and confirmed the new spelling of her name on WWE.com.

It’s unclear why they changed the spelling after Ruby debuted in NXT and got called up to Smackdown, but it is reflected on her new Titantron and lower third nameplate graphics. One possible speculative reason for the change is due to the name belonging to another literary character. According to an Amazon listing (h/t to Zane Pasley / Pro Wrestling Sheet) there is a book series that was first published in 2015 featuring a fictional band called Ruby Riot.

WWE did apply to trademark ‘Ruby Riot’ back in April of this year for use in:

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service

WWE’s application is still currently live based on ‘intent to use’.

Ruby also told Dasha Fuentes tonight that she, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan will now collectively be known as ‘The Riott Squad.’