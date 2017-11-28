Sami Zayn Attacks Randy Orton, Assists Kevin Owens With Win On Smackdown (Video), Zack Ryder Comments On Hype Bros Split

Bill Pritchard
Photo Credit: Getty at Madison Square Garden on February 27, 2017 in New York City.

I’m Shawn, You’re Marty

After he was attacked by Mojo Rawley on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, Zack Ryder posted the following Tweet:

He Wasn’t At Ringside

The following clip features the closing moments of tonight’s main event on WWE Smackdown Live featuring Kevin Owens facing Randy Orton in a No Holds Barred match.

Zayn was barred from ringside during the match by Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan, but he appeared to find a loophole as he was technically never at ringside:

