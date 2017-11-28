Sami Zayn Attacks Randy Orton, Assists Kevin Owens With Win On Smackdown (Video), Zack Ryder Comments On Hype Bros Split

|
I’m Shawn, You’re Marty
After he was attacked by Mojo Rawley on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, Zack Ryder posted the following Tweet:
He Wasn’t At Ringside
The following clip features the closing moments of tonight’s main event on WWE Smackdown Live featuring Kevin Owens facing Randy Orton in a No Holds Barred match.
Zayn was barred from ringside during the match by Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan, but he appeared to find a loophole as he was technically never at ringside:
