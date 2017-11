Triple H Sends Mahal A Message Ahead Of Their Match

WWE has shared the following video on-line:

The Game tells The Modern Day Maharaja to be prepared to enter his world when they square off in New Delhi, India on Dec. 9. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com

Related: Triple H Clarifies Comments He Made on Ric Flair’s ’30 For 30′ About Reid Flair’s WWE Drug Testing

SEVERAL Pro Wrestling Birthdays Today

Here are some of the pro wrestling birthdays being celebrated today: