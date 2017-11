PWInsider.com is reporting that The Singh Brothers loss to AJ Styles on Smackdown Live last night, as well as they beatdown they received by Jinder Mahal, was WWE’s way of writing the two Superstars off TV.

They also note that there was talk several weeks ago of replacing The Singh Brothers with two other talents but those talks quieted down.

Related: Is AJ Styles Retiring After WrestleMania 34?, Mahal & Singhs Continue Beatdown Of Styles (Video)