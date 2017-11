Matt Hardy has posted the following on Twitter continuing to tease his “Broken” persona as well as teasing that he could be recruiting others to join him in his, “platoon”:

The #GreatWar is merely beginning on this plane identified as @WWE. I must recruit LOYAL Soldiers from around the planet of Earth to join me as I battle in a DOMAIN overflowing with DARKNESS & DEMONS.

Our Platoon has much to do.

— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 29, 2017