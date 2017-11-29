CM Punk To Be In Attendance For UFC 218 This Saturday; Plans To Meet w/ Dana White About UFC Future

Nick Hausman
CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 10: CM Punk reacts to his loss to Mickey Gall during the UFC 203 event at Quicken Loans Arena on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Dana White was talking to a media scrum yesterday ahead of UFC 218 this weekend.

The Las Vegas Journal-Review’s Adam Hill is reporting White confirmed that CM Punk is headed to Detroit to attend the show and will be meeting with him about his UFC future:

WrestleZone will feature Sherdog’s live coverage of UFC 218 this Saturday on our main page. If anything newsworthy related to CM Punk occurs we’ll be sure to bring it to you right away!

Why do I feel like they are going to show Punk on screen to the live crowd to see what kind of a reaction he gets before deciding his future?
