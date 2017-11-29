CM Punk To Be In Attendance For UFC 218 This Saturday; Plans To Meet w/ Dana White About UFC Future

Dana White was talking to a media scrum yesterday ahead of UFC 218 this weekend.

The Las Vegas Journal-Review’s Adam Hill is reporting White confirmed that CM Punk is headed to Detroit to attend the show and will be meeting with him about his UFC future:

“CM Punk is coming to Detroit and wants to talk to me. I love the guy. We’ll see what he’s doing.” – Dana White — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) November 28, 2017

Why do I feel like they are going to show Punk on screen to the live crowd to see what kind of a reaction he gets before deciding his future?