CM Punk To Be In Attendance For UFC 218 This Saturday; Plans To Meet w/ Dana White About UFC Future

Dana White was talking to a media scrum yesterday ahead of UFC 218 this weekend.
The Las Vegas Journal-Review’s Adam Hill is reporting White confirmed that CM Punk is headed to Detroit to attend the show and will be meeting with him about his UFC future:
WrestleZone will feature Sherdog’s live coverage of UFC 218 this Saturday on our main page. If anything newsworthy related to CM Punk occurs we’ll be sure to bring it to you right away!