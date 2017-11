Deadline.com has just released a new article discussing WWE Studios‘ plans to expand into the television and digital space.

WWE Studios is, “expanding into scripted, non-scripted, family and animated television and digital content”

WWE Studios President Michael Luisi will continue to oversee WWE Studios as well as the new TV/digital directive

The article confirms WWE Studios is producing the upcoming Andre The Giant documentary It also confirms WWE is teaming with The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions for the Paige inspired comedy-drama “Fighting With My Family”

WME will rep WWE Studios in it’s new endeavors

The full article also includes comments from Luisi and Vince McMahon.