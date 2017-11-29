Key Figure In ‘Broken Universe’ Resurfaces, Tensions Between Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander Escalate (Video)

|
Key Figure In ‘Broken Universe’ Resurfaces
Is it time to prepare the battlefield for massacre?
Matt Hardy’s loyal gardner and key figure in the “broken universe” Senor Benjamin has resurfaced on Twitter following Matt’s decent into madness this past Monday night on RAW:
The tweet translates into english as, “They called me?”
Tensions Between Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander Escalate
WWE has released the following 205 Live exclusive on-line: