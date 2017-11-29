Key Figure In ‘Broken Universe’ Resurfaces, Tensions Between Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander Escalate (Video)

Key Figure In ‘Broken Universe’ Resurfaces

Is it time to prepare the battlefield for massacre?

Matt Hardy’s loyal gardner and key figure in the “broken universe” Senor Benjamin has resurfaced on Twitter following Matt’s decent into madness this past Monday night on RAW:

Me llamaron? — Señor Benjamin (@BenjaminSenor) November 28, 2017

The tweet translates into english as, “They called me?”

Related: Matt Hardy Says ‘The Great War’ Has Begun In WWE & That He Needs To ‘Recruit Loyal Soldiers’ To Join Him

Tensions Between Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander Escalate

WWE has released the following 205 Live exclusive on-line: