Key Figure In ‘Broken Universe’ Resurfaces, Tensions Between Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander Escalate On 205 Live (Video)

Nick Hausman
Key Figure In ‘Broken Universe’ Resurfaces, Tensions Between Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander Escalate (Video)

Photo Credit: Cagesideseats

Key Figure In ‘Broken Universe’ Resurfaces

Is it time to prepare the battlefield for massacre?

Matt Hardy’s loyal gardner and key figure in the “broken universe” Senor Benjamin has resurfaced on Twitter following Matt’s decent into madness this past Monday night on RAW:

The tweet translates into english as, “They called me?”

Related: Matt Hardy Says ‘The Great War’ Has Begun In WWE & That He Needs To ‘Recruit Loyal Soldiers’ To Join Him

Tensions Between Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander Escalate

WWE has released the following 205 Live exclusive on-line:

While evaluating his squad’s tag team loss on WWE 205 Live, Mustafa Ali is confronted by his partner, Cedric Alexander, and the two continue to argue, with Ali promising to beat Alexander in next week’s Fatal 4-Way Match.
205 liveCedric AlexanderMatt Hardymustafa alirawSenor Benjamin
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"