Karl Anderson Hypes Hideo Itami’s 205 Live Debut

The Club’s Karl Anderson has posted the following on Twitter hyping Hideo Itami’s upcoming 205 Live debut:

Hope the light brothers on #205Live are ready to #Go2Sleepski … @HideoItami is coming.

Ganbatte Kudasai .. — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) November 29, 2017

Related: Backstage News On Hideo Itami’s WWE Future

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Overcame The Odds

WWE has released the following Smackdown Live video on-line: