WWE RAW Viewership Drops, Watch Kane vs Big Show vs Mark Henry From Night Of Champions 2008 (Full Match)

WWE RAW

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE RAW brought in 2.759 million viewers, which is down from 3.074 million viewers last week.

This week’s show saw an hourly breakdown of 2.956 million viewers in the first hour, 2.720 million in the second, and 2.601 million in the final hour and overrun. This week’s show was the fifth ranked show in overall viewership, and third overall on the night in the 18-49 demographic.

Night Of Champions

The following is a full-length match from the 2008 WWE Night of Champions pay-per-view featuring Big Show facing Kane and Mark Henry for the ECW Championship: