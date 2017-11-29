WWE Reportedly Creating New ‘Broken’ Style Character For Matt Hardy, Anthem Comments On His ‘Condition’ In WWE

Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso is reporting WWE is creating a new on-air character for Matt Hardy, but he won’t be labeled ‘Broken.’ Barrasso said the character will be very similar to the character seen during Hardy’s final months in Impact Wrestling, and he reached out to Anthem Sports and Entertainment for a comment on Matt Hardy’s ‘condition’ worsening in WWE, and Ed Nordholm offered the following statement: Matt Hardy Says ‘The Great War’ Has Begun In WWE & That He Needs To ‘Recruit Loyal Soldiers’ To Join Him “We have seen the character development and will be interested to see where they take the concept. Our new talent agreements all incorporate language that allow talent to continue to use their IMPACT persona after they leave the company. We are working with our legal team to amend our existing agreements to extend this to all of our current and former talent.” It was previously reported that Anthem has given up on trying to trademark Matt’s ‘Broken’ character. According to a past report by PWInsider.com, Hardy will own the trademark for the character if no one files a claim against it for 30 days after it is published for opposition on December 19th.