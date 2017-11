As noted, Kurt Angle made an appearance at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey this weekend and took part in a Q&A session during the event. You can read a few excerpts (transcription credit: Bill Pritchard for Wrestlezone.com) below:

I didn’t expect that to be my first wrestling match, and with a faction that popular. They’re one of the most popular factions of all time, they’ve done an incredible job. Ever since they came up from NXT they’ve been legendary so it was an honor for me.

Obviously Roman Reigns was out and they needed somebody to fill in the spot, and Mr. McMahon thought Kurt Angle would fill that spot. It was awesome, I had a lot of fun that night. I didn’t have to do much in my first match, but it was really cool. When you saw me walk out, you kind of saw the ‘fanboy’ look on my face. Seth [Rollins] and Dean [Ambrose] were serious, and here I am, going [*imitates a goofy grin*]

It was a lot of fun, and it was a complete honor.