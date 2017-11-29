Exclusive: Update On Hardys’ Ownership Of ‘Broken Universe’

After speaking with a reliable source WrestleZone can confirm that The Hardys will officially retain the rights to all of the intellectual property they created while working for Impact Wrestling, including their much prized “Broken Universe”.

The reason the Hardys will been able to retain the rights to all of their creative content is directly tied to negative financial and contractual issues that Anthem was at fault for.

Related: WWE Reportedly Creating New ‘Broken’ Style Character For Matt Hardy, Anthem Comments On His ‘Condition’ In WWE