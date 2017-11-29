WWE Smackdown Live Viewership Increases For Fourth Straight Week, SD Live Social Note, NXT Coach Hypes Hideo Itami’s 205 Live Debut

WWE Smackdown Live

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live brought in 2.680 million viewers, which is up from 2.662 million viewers last week.

This is the fourth straight week that Smackdown has seen an increase in overall viewership, rising from 2.119 million viewers back on the October 31st episode of the show.

This week’s episode of Smackdown was the sixth overall viewed show on the night, and the top ranked airing in the series and specials category.

On a related note, this week’s episode of Smackdown failed to make Nielsen Social’s top five social media list this week.

NXT trainer Matt Bloom posted the following on Twitter, praising Hideo Itami before he makes his 205 Live debut: