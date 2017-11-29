NXT TV Taping Results From 11/29 – Content Set To Air In December *Spoilers* IN PROGRESS

Source: Jacob Cohen / JJ Williams

The following results are spoiler results from tonight’s NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Content is set to air next month on WWE Network:

It is announced that a new number one contender to the NXT Championship will be crowned in a Fatal 4 Way match. Four qualifying singles matches will take place, with the winners of those matches moving on to the Fatal 4 Way match.

Wolfgang defeated Kona Reeves

– Wolfgang wins via top rope senton

New NXT Champion Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina come out to celebrate. Zelina says everyone here is a witness to history, so they should respect the man and rise for Almas. Almas then cut a mixed English / Spanish promo talking about winning the title and taking Drew McIntyre out.

Fatal 4 Way Qualifier (to determine #1 Contender to the NXT Championship)

Killian Dain defeated Trent Seven

– Dain wins via Vader Bomb

Sonya Deville defeated Ruby Riott

– Deville won via TKO when Ruby passed out in a triangle choke

Fatal 4 Way Qualifier (to determine #1 Contender to the NXT Championship)

Johnny Gargano defeated Kassius Ohno

– Johnny wins via submission with Gargano Escape

Lars Sullivan defeated Roderick Strong

Ember Moon defeated Peyton Royce

– Billie Kay runs in and helps Peyton attack Ember after the bell, but Nikki Cross runs in for the save

Andrade Cien Almas defeats Fabian Aichner

– Almas wins with a Keylock DDT