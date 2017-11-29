Title Changes Hands At Tonight’s NXT TV Tapings *Spoilers*

The Undisputed Era have their first taste of gold in WWE after winning the NXT Tag Team Championship at tonight’s TV tapings.

Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish won the tag titles by defeating Sanity; the match is expected to air in two weeks on NXT.

Sanity’s title reign ends at 102 days after winning them at from The Authors Of Pain at NXT Takeover Brooklyn III in August. This is the first title reign of any kind for O’Reilly and Fish in WWE.

