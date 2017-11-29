New NXT Title #1 Contender Crowned At Tonight’s TV Tapings *Spoilers*

NXT has a new number one contender in Johnny Gargano after he won a Fatal 4 Way match at tonight’s TV tapings in Winter Park, Florida.

NXT looked to crown a new number one contender to Andrade Cien Almas’ NXT Championship after Drew McIntyre was ruled out of a his rematch due to injury. McIntyre’s injury was announced shortly after NXT Takeover: War Games, but he was officially ruled out at tonight’s TV tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

It was then announced that four matches would take place at tonight’s tapings, with the winners of those matches competing in a Fatal 4 Way, and that winner will face Almas.

New Report Suggests Drew McIntyre’s Injury ‘Is As Serious As Believed’; How Long Will He Be Out Of Action?

Killian Dain, Johnny Gargano, Lars Sullivan and Aleister Black won their matches to qualify for the Fatal 4 Way; their respective match results are below:

Killian Dain defeated Trent Seven

Johnny Gargano defeated Kassius Ohno

Lars Sullivan defeated Roderick Strong

Aleister Black defeats Adam Cole

Related: NXT TV Taping Results From 11/29 – Content Set To Air In December *Spoilers*

Scoop #31: The 4 Way #1 Contender Match pic.twitter.com/gW7wVQHLZ8 — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) November 30, 2017

The final match of the night then saw Gargano win by pinning Black, earning a future title shot against Almas.

Aleister had Lars down with the black mass but Undisputed pull him out and destroy him on the outside pic.twitter.com/ZgkSY4BCCs — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 30, 2017