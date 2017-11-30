11/30 Full Card For NJPW’s World Tag League (IWGP Tag Champs In Action, Okada, Ospreay & More)

|
New Japan Pro Wrestling’s World Tag League Tournament is underway. There will be a live presentation of this morning’s card from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Wrestlezone will be providing live results during the NJPW event. The show is set to begin at 4:30am EST and will be available live on njpwworld.com.
The full card for NJPW World Tag League 11/30:
Berettabullet clubchaoschuck-taylordavey boy smith jrhiromu takahashijeff cobbKazuchika Okadakiller elite squadlance-archerlos ingobernables de japonmichael elginnjpwsuzuki-gunTetsuya Naitowar machinewill ospreayworld tag leagueHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?