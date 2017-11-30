|
New Japan Pro Wrestling is presenting their annual World Tag League Tournament. This morning teams from the B-Block are set to do battle and NJPW will be broadcasting the whole card on njpwworld.com, live from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Fans can tweet along using the hashtag #njwtl and #WZChat.
FIRST MATCH: Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi vs. Ren Narita & Syota Umino
The two Young Lions, Umino & Narita, fought an uphill battle against the former IWGP champs. Using their young boy offense of forearms and dropkicks and chops, the two dojo students put up a valiant fight against the elder statesmen of New Japan. Umino took a majority of the offense from Nagata & Nakanishi and his tale of survival had the Korakuen Hall audience enraptured. After getting a hot tag to Narita, the young boys got a series of nearfalls on Nakanishi & Nagata, until they found themselves locked in a Torture Rack and a Crossface for the dual submission.
WINNERS: Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi
SECOND MATCH: Bullet Club (Leo Tonga, Yujiro Takahashi, Hangman Page, Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale) vs. Death Juice (Sami Callihan & Juice Robinson), Ten-Cozy (Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan) & Tomoyuki Oka
Bullet Club attacked everyone to start the match. Hangman Page started the match on the receiving end a big ol’ smooch from Sami Callihan, and some double teaming from Robinson & Callihan, The Island of Misfit Bullet Club Members seemed to find their groove, targeting the older Ten-cozy members. The match built until Oka was begging for a hot tag. Oka received that hot tag and got plenty of offense but ended up taking a Package Piledriver from Chase Owens for the pinfall.
WINNERS: Bullet Club
