NJPW’s Bad Luck Fale Opens Dojo, LIJ Members Talk World Tag League

Bad Luck Fale Announces The Fale Dojo
Bad Luck Fale, one of the founders of Bullet Club, announced the opening of The Fale Dojo. The facility is based in New Zealand. Bad Luck Fale will be the Head Trainer and the facility will also be offering striking and conditioning training under Dempsey Wilkins.
The full press release is below:
EVIL & SANADA Talk World Tag League
New Japan Pro Wrestling published an exclusive interview with Los Ingobernables de Japon members EVIL and SANADA. In the interview the talked trash on every team in the NJPW World Tag League, talked about their experiences in previous Tokyo Dome matches, and how the World Tag League tournament will turn them into the “coolest damn tag team in wrestling.”
