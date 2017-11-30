NJPW’s Bad Luck Fale Opens Dojo, LIJ Members Talk World Tag League

Bad Luck Fale Announces The Fale Dojo

Bad Luck Fale, one of the founders of Bullet Club, announced the opening of The Fale Dojo. The facility is based in New Zealand. Bad Luck Fale will be the Head Trainer and the facility will also be offering striking and conditioning training under Dempsey Wilkins.

The full press release is below:

The best professional wrestling school in all of New Zealand is open and looking for you! Do you believe you have what it takes to make it in professional wrestling? Do you believe you can handle the fundamental New Japan Dojo style training? This is the place to get your start. The Fale Dojo is a unique training facility that takes pride in its training. The head trainer is ‘The Underboss’ Bad Luck Fale – Current New Japan Pro Wrestling Roster Member Graduate of the NJPW Dojo as a Young Lion Founding member of the Bullet Club IWGP Intercontinental Champion (1 time) NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion (1 time) Fale Dojo also offers striking & conditioning training under head coach Dempsey Wilkins Amateur Boxing Record: 24 Wins

Muay Thai Record: 5 Wins, Undefeated. 2011 Youth Superheavyweight Golden Gloves Champion

2012 NZ rep vs Tahiti (91kg heavyweight)

2016 NZ Muay Thai rep – IMFA World Championships 2016 – Bronze Medalist For more information on the best wrestling dojo in the South Pacific, please visit: https://www.faledojo.com/

EVIL & SANADA Talk World Tag League

New Japan Pro Wrestling published an exclusive interview with Los Ingobernables de Japon members EVIL and SANADA. In the interview the talked trash on every team in the NJPW World Tag League, talked about their experiences in previous Tokyo Dome matches, and how the World Tag League tournament will turn them into the “coolest damn tag team in wrestling.”

SANADA: What you are going to see this tour is the birth of the coolest damn tag team that there’s ever been in the history of New Japan Pro Wrestling. I’ve said it and we’re going to back it up. EVIL: We’re going to create a new era in tag team wrestling.

The full interview can be found HERE.