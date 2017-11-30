FloSlam Discontinues It’s Live Streaming Service; Reportedly Lays Off All Of It’s Staff & Closes It’s Doors

PWInsider.com is reporting that FloSlam has decided to shutter it’s live streaming service, lay off all of it’s staff and close it’s doors on it’s attempt to be the new on-line destination for professional wrestling.

Mike Johnson has a great article up detailing the short, rough history of the company leading up to it’s current legal battle with WWN Live.

