Batista Works Out w/ Jack Swagger

Batista has posted the following on Instagram noting he was recently working out with Jack Swagger. He also congratulated Swagger on signing with Bellator:

Great day of training with my boys @joshraff_ and this monster @realjackswagger . Congrats to Jake on his new career with @bellatormma .. give em hell kid! Ossssss… A post shared by David Bautista (@davebautista) on Nov 28, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

Related: Update On Potential Batista WWE Return

Jerry Lynn Talks To Bill Apter About Today’s Wrestlers

Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter has released the following interview with Jerry Lynn via the 1Wrestling YouTube channel:

Taped on October 21, 2017 at www.legendsofthering.com Jerry Lynn talks with Bill Apter about a variety of topics including his health, who he would pick to wrestle today, one of his favorite matches, and much more at The Apter Chat!

Christian & Naomi’s Birthdays Today

Today is the 44th birthday of former WWE World Champion Christian and the 30th birthday of former WWE Smackdown Live Women’s Champion Naomi. Happy birthday to them both!