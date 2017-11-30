|
Batista Works Out w/ Jack Swagger
Batista has posted the following on Instagram noting he was recently working out with Jack Swagger. He also congratulated Swagger on signing with Bellator:
Jerry Lynn Talks To Bill Apter About Today’s Wrestlers
Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter has released the following interview with Jerry Lynn via the 1Wrestling YouTube channel:
Christian & Naomi’s Birthdays Today
Today is the 44th birthday of former WWE World Champion Christian and the 30th birthday of former WWE Smackdown Live Women’s Champion Naomi. Happy birthday to them both!