Lio Rush Removes WWE References From Twitter, Maryse Presents The Miz w/ An Offer He Can’t Refuse (Video)

Lio Rush Removes WWE References From Twitter

Lio Rush has removed all references to WWE from his Twitter profile except for a pinned tweet featuring Triple H touting his NXT signing. Rush has also changed his hometown from Orlando to Baltimore which is where he resided before signing with NXT.

PWInsider.com is noting this could be a sign that he’s been released by WWE following all of the heat he received for making light of Emma’s release. That has not been confirmed by Rush or WWE, however.

Interestingly here are the last two tweets Rush has posted, the hour glass with time running out was posted just an hour ago:

— Man Of The Hour (@itsLioRush) November 30, 2017

REFLECTION — Man Of The Hour (@itsLioRush) November 30, 2017

