In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer confirms that Matt Hardy, and likely Jeff Hardy upon his return, will be reprising their “broken” personas from TNA.

Meltzer notes that the brothers will likely be referring to themselves as “WOKEN” and not “BROKEN” but that has not been confirmed.

He goes on to say that Anthem is likely changing the wording in their contracts that allows talents to keep the rights to their personas as a way to save face since they are looking at a nasty outcome in their legal battle with The Hardys.

Meltzer confirms WrestleZone’s report from yesterday that legal and financial digressions on Anthem’s part are the reason The Hardys will win their court battle.

