Lana has posted the following on Twitter commenting on Natalya:

.@NatbyNature might need to work on promos so she can be the best champion she can possible be. HOWEVER, when it comes to wrestling she without a doubt is the BEST THERE WAS, THE BEST THERE IS and THE BEST THERE EVER WILL BE. #TotalDivas @WWE

— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) November 30, 2017